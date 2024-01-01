Home
Your keyboard shouldn't connect to the internet.
We are building a modern keyboard that respects your privacy and security.
100% Offline, 100%
Private
Offline Voice Input
No internet connection used, no data transmitted or stored ever
Swipe to Type
Type faster with smooth swiping (alpha)
Smart Autocorrect
Reduce typing mistakes
Predictive Text
Get intelligent spelling suggestions as you type
Personalize Your Keyboard
Choose from a variety of themes to match your style
FUTO Keyboard is currently in alpha.
We want to build a stable keyboard, but in alpha you may experience bugs, crashes or missing features. We appreciate feedback and bug reports!
Also available as a
standalone APK
but you will not receive automatic updates.
Help Us Keep Running!
Purchase a FUTO Keyboard license for a
one-time payment.
Your contribution ensures FUTO Keyboard remains ad-free and fully functional.
Support a team dedicated to your privacy and user experience.
It helps us bring new features and improvements.
No recurring subscriptions.
Looking for FUTO Voice Input?
You can use our voice input with a different keyboard if it is compatible.
Join the Community
Zulip
Join the
#Keyboard
channel
Source Code
Join the
#Keyboard
channel
Discord
Join the
#Keyboard
channel
